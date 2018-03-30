Analyzing Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) & Hillenbrand (HI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie's Bargain Outlet 8.17% 10.55% 7.02% Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie's Bargain Outlet $890.32 million 4.18 $59.76 million $1.27 47.48 Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.82 $126.20 million $1.92 23.91

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 5 7 0 2.46 Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $53.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.72%. Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Ollie's Bargain Outlet on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

