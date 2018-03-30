Analyzing SilverBow Resources (SBOW) and California Resources (CRC)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 California Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $195.91 million 1.72 $71.97 million $6.08 4.79 California Resources $2.01 billion 0.37 -$266.00 million ($4.40) -3.90

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 34.82% 43.37% 14.51% California Resources -13.26% N/A -3.02%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats California Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). As of December 31, 2016, it drilled 42 development wells with 37 wells in the San Joaquin basin and five in the Los Angeles basin, which included over 30 steamflood and eight waterflood wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced 36 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BBoe), including approximately 20 BBoe in the San Joaquin basin, 11 BBoe in the Los Angeles basin, three BBoe in the Ventura basin and 10 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas in the Sacramento basin. Its operations included 135 fields with 8,837 gross active wellbores, as of December 31, 2016.

