Analyzing Tobira Therapeutics (TBRA) & Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)

Tobira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TBRA) and Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tobira Therapeutics and Juno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tobira Therapeutics N/A N/A -153.93% Juno Therapeutics -390.66% -39.24% -29.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Tobira Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Juno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tobira Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Juno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tobira Therapeutics and Juno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tobira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juno Therapeutics $111.87 million 90.26 -$245.58 million N/A N/A

Tobira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Juno Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tobira Therapeutics and Juno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tobira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Juno Therapeutics 0 15 2 0 2.12

Juno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.21, indicating a potential downside of 35.36%. Given Juno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Juno Therapeutics is more favorable than Tobira Therapeutics.

Summary

Juno Therapeutics beats Tobira Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tobira Therapeutics Company Profile

Tobira Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Regado Biosciences, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to treat liver disease, inflammation, fibrosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The Company’s lead product candidate, cenicriviroc (CVC), is an immunomodulator and dual inhibitor of C-C Chemokine Receptor 2 (CCR2) and C-C Chemokine Receptor 5 (CCR5) being evaluated for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and as an adjunctive therapy to standard of care in HIV. The Company’s CVC product candidate is an oral, once-daily immunomodulator that blocks the chemokine receptors, CCR2 and CCR5, which are involved in the inflammatory and fibrogenic pathways in NASH and PSC that cause liver damage, and can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure. It is conducting a global Phase IIb study evaluating CVC in NASH patients with liver fibrosis.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. Its product candidates JCAR017, JCAR014, and JCAR015, as well as an additional early stage product candidate incorporating a fully human binding domain, leverage CAR technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B cell leukemias and lymphomas. Its CAR product candidate JCAR018 targets CD22, a different protein commonly expressed on the surface of B cell leukemias and lymphomas. Its MUC-16 directed product candidate is an armored CAR that secretes the cytokine interleukin 12 (IL-12), which may help to overcome the inhibitory effects that the tumor microenvironment can have on T cell activity.

