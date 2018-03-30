Analyzing Watsco (WSO) and LSI Industries (LYTS)

Watsco (NYSE: WSO) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Watsco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Watsco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of LSI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Watsco and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco 4.80% 14.66% 9.51% LSI Industries -4.96% 3.88% 2.37%

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Watsco pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LSI Industries pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Watsco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Watsco and LSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco 1 3 5 0 2.44 LSI Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Watsco presently has a consensus price target of $166.57, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. LSI Industries has a consensus price target of $9.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given LSI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Watsco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watsco and LSI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco $4.34 billion 1.56 $208.22 million $5.79 31.26 LSI Industries $331.39 million 0.63 $3.00 million ($0.66) -12.29

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than LSI Industries. LSI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Watsco beats LSI Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products. It distributes products consisting of equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners ranging from 1 to 5 tons, gas, electric and oil furnaces ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 British Thermal Units, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems ranging from 1.5 to 25 tons and other specialized equipment; parts, including replacement compressors and motors, and supplies, including ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, adhesives and other ancillary supplies. It also sells products to the refrigeration market.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc. is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Graphics and Technology. The Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the quick-service and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital solutions. The Technology Segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls and large format solid state LED video displays. The Company provides a range of lighting control solutions.

