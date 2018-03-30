Analyzing Xcel Energy (XEL) & TECO Energy (NYSE:TE)

TECO Energy (NYSE: TE) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get TECO Energy alerts:

TECO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TECO Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TECO Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TECO Energy 0.84% 0.85% 0.24% Xcel Energy 10.06% 10.44% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TECO Energy and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TECO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than TECO Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TECO Energy and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TECO Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.40 billion 2.03 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TECO Energy.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats TECO Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TECO Energy Company Profile

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Along with WYCO Development LLC (WYCO), a joint venture formed with Colorado Interstate Gas Company, LLC (CIG) to develop and lease natural gas pipelines storage and compression facilities, and WestGas InterState, Inc. (WGI), an interstate natural gas pipeline company, these companies comprise the regulated utility operations.

Receive News & Ratings for TECO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.