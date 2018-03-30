Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL remained flat at $$2.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,456. The firm has a market cap of $123.02, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 132,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

