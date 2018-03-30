Andina Acquisition Corp (TGLS) Given $11.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Andina Acquisition’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Andina Acquisition an industry rank of 84 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Andina Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. Andina Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $329.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Andina Acquisition had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. research analysts predict that Andina Acquisition will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Andina Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition by 54.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

