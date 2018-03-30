Andrew Anagnost Sells 20,499 Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,287. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20. The stock has a market cap of $27,417.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Andrew Anagnost Sells 20,499 Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/andrew-anagnost-sells-20499-shares-of-autodesk-adsk-stock.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.