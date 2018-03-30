Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Share Price

News stories about ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANI Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.1022132448143 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.90, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $970,864.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $2,473,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,706 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,401.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,620 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,748 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company focuses on areas, including controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

