Flinton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $242,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Annaly Capital Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,072. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,955.71, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $426.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

