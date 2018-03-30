Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $0.30

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1030900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

ANTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The stock has a market cap of $7.47, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. sell-side analysts forecast that Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,216,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 209,896 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

