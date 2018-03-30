Antilitecoin (ALTC) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Antilitecoin (CURRENCY:ALTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Antilitecoin has a total market capitalization of $20,518.00 and $0.00 worth of Antilitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antilitecoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Antilitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00738781 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00150632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033177 BTC.

Antilitecoin Profile

Antilitecoin’s total supply is 31,512,613 coins. Antilitecoin’s official Twitter account is @antilitecoin. The official website for Antilitecoin is antilitecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Antilitecoin

Antilitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Antilitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antilitecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antilitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

