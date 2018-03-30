Antofagasta (ANTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($11.05). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 900 ($12.43).

3/15/2018 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,090 ($15.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 980 ($13.54).

3/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 750 ($10.36) price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($13.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 750 ($10.36).

3/14/2018 – Antofagasta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

3/13/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 950 ($13.13) price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 865 ($11.95) price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 865 ($11.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 750 ($10.36).

1/31/2018 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($14.51) to GBX 950 ($13.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 921 ($12.72). 2,842,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,071 ($14.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

