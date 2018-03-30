Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

