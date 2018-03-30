Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) Share Price

News stories about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2835581120758 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Aon plc Class A stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.33. 1,342,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,020. Aon plc Class A has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $34,546.51, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Aon plc Class A in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Aon plc Class A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aon plc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

In related news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $197,864.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,305,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,525.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

