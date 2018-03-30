Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,033,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,635,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $21,096,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,170,000. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

