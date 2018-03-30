Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Commercial Real Estat earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.000865931886 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a current ratio of 38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,916.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $735,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,659 shares of company stock worth $1,024,377 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

