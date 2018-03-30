AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $35.38 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00743415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00152269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033404 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to buy AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

