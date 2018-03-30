Appian (APPN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Appian earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9044628106975 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $25.18 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $2,574,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 141,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $3,697,029.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 431,288 shares of company stock valued at $11,254,860 over the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Appian (APPN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/appian-appn-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.