Apple (AAPL) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $167.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,113,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,725,965. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $844,721.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.34 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

