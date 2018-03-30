Apple (AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $159.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $854,159.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,691,000. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 92,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 10,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company's products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

