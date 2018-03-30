Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5730698071195 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Apricus Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

APRI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,132,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,497. Apricus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/apricus-biosciences-apri-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

Receive News & Ratings for Apricus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apricus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.