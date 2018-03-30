Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $105.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.97. 1,604,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22,016.85, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,141,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

