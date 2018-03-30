Aragon 24-Hour Volume Tops $975,071.00 (CRYPTO:ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00034067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $975,071.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00742688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00151955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

