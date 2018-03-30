Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) rose 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 783,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 647,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

ARLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.18% and a negative return on equity of 170.42%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. analysts forecast that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

