Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,546.24, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Constantine Iordanou acquired 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $504,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 778,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

