Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $11,728.04, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $536,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,823,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

