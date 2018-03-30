Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,728.04, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou acquired 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

