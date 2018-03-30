Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Archrock Partners (APLP) Share Price

News stories about Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.9238483625174 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

APLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archrock Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Archrock Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Archrock Partners stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Archrock Partners has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $869.88, a P/E ratio of -1,220.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $141.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Archrock Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

