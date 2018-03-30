Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Archrock Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Archrock Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 132,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,841. The firm has a market cap of $869.88, a PE ratio of -1,220.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archrock Partners has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Archrock Partners’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock Partners in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,548,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 117,210 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock Partners in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock Partners in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Archrock Partners in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

