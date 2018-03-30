Arconic Inc (ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Arconic reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Arconic stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.04. 2,449,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,018. Arconic has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11,123.07, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/arconic-inc-arnc-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-33-billion.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.