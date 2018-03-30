Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $230.92 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $230.92 million and $1.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, AEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

