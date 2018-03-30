Argus (ARGUS) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Argus has a total market cap of $12,077.00 and $61.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00580599 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

