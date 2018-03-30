Arista Networks (ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $462.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $335.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $462.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.82 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.60.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $471,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 300 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $89,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,235. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arista Networks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $255.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,742.18, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/arista-networks-anet-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-462-04-million.html.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.