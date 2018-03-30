ArQule (ARQL) PT Set at $4.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ARQL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $2.88 on Monday. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.43.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 9,036,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/arqule-arql-pt-set-at-4-00-by-b-riley.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.