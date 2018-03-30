ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Short Interest Up 128.8% in March

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,599,791 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the February 28th total of 699,076 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARQL stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.30, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.43.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. research analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

