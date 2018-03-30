Arrow Global Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (ARWGF)

Arrow Global (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Arrow Global in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Dobbin expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ARWGF stock remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares. Arrow Global has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

