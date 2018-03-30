Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/arrowhead-pharmaceuticals-inc-arwr-cfo-sells-160000-00-in-stock.html.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.