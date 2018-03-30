Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.52% and a negative net margin of 116.17%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock worth $3,340,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 129,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

