Artex Coin (ATX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $303.00

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Artex Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $56,664.00 and approximately $303.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Artex Coin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000405 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Artex Coin Profile

Artex Coin (CRYPTO:ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artex Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.