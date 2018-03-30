Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 119.11% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,159 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,472,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,169,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,521.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

