HC Wainwright Increases Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$1.50

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

TSE:ASND traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,955. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, formerly Morumbi Resources Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in evaluating resource opportunities. The Company is focused on its operating asset, El Mochito. The El Mochito property is located in northwest Honduras, near the town of Las Vegas, approximately 90 kilometers southwest of San Pedro Sula and 220 kilometers northwest of the capital city, Tegucigalpa.

