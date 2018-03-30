Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.41, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

