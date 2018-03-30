Ascent Capital Group Inc (ASCMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ascent Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will announce sales of $137.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ascent Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.76 million to $139.28 million. Ascent Capital Group reported sales of $140.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group will report full year sales of $137.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.43 million to $525.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $495.08 million to $507.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascent Capital Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASCMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of ASCMA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 76,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,348. Ascent Capital Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.30, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

