Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashmore Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

AJMPF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Ashmore Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

About Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

