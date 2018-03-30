Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €14.40 by Barclays

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €14.40 ($17.78) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($25.19) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.45 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24,560.00 and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($20.35).

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

