Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $45.22.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

