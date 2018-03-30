Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Assurant worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

Assurant stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,771.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

