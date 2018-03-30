Peter J. Gundermann Sells 2,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 93,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.82, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 926,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 573,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $14,580,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

