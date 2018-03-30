At Home Group Inc (HOME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 900,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.06. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,850.41, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $314,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $820,505.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,504 shares of company stock valued at $22,241,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,264,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,353,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 423,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 341,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 349.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in At Home Group by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group, Inc is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company’s store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

